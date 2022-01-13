Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 775,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,630 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.29% of Principal Financial Group worth $49,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 129.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 45.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.91.

PFG opened at $76.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.67 and its 200-day moving average is $67.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.88 and a twelve month high of $77.68.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.22%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

