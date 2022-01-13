Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 335,383 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,104,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,383 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.65% of Shaw Communications worth $90,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJR opened at $30.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average of $29.16. Shaw Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0801 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.39%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.42.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

