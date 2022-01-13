Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 90,932 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 330,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,932 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $40,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $127.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.49 and its 200 day moving average is $121.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $81.27 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.61.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

