Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

HL has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital began coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.64.

NYSE HL opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

