HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company.

Shares of HEI stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.17. 6,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,756. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $115.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.17, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.17.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $509.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. HEICO’s payout ratio is 8.18%.

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,279,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

