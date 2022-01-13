HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) received a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 4.00% from the stock’s previous close.

HLE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($69.27) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($69.32) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.00 ($68.18).

Shares of HLE remained flat at $€62.50 ($71.02) during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 37,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion and a PE ratio of 13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €61.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €60.48. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €44.24 ($50.27) and a 12-month high of €68.72 ($78.09).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

