Hellenic Coin One Day Volume Hits $68,787.00 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 13th. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.49 or 0.00317520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008929 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000855 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000077 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

