Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys 320 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 62.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 86,010 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth $337,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Rollins by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 13.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 100,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

ROL stock opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $41.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.01.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.23 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

