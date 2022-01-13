Heritage Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3,717.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 108.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,878,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter.

VXF opened at $176.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.69. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $165.11 and a twelve month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

