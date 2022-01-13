Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $273,000 Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,849,000 after purchasing an additional 95,360 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 388.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $137.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $108.70 and a fifty-two week high of $274.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BABA. Benchmark dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.24.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.