Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $296,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $159.55 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.07 and a 52-week high of $163.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Piper Sandler began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

