Heritage Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,664,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 266,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,405,000 after acquiring an additional 19,581 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 53,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 7.4% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $715.46.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $686.32 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $481.05 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $96.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $671.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $623.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

