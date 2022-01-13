Heritage Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Copart by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Copart by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Copart by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Copart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in Copart by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPRT opened at $140.68 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.