Hiblocks (HIBS) Achieves Market Cap of $26.59 Million

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 13th. During the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Hiblocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Hiblocks has a total market capitalization of $26.59 million and $216,706.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hiblocks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00061521 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00077791 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.02 or 0.07667037 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,649.74 or 0.99720466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00068856 BTC.

Hiblocks Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hiblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.