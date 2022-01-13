Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Purchases Shares of 10,204 Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000. Asana comprises 0.1% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Asana by 2,403.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,098,000 after buying an additional 4,041,050 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Asana by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,575 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Asana by 1,032.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

ASAN traded up $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $66.49. 12,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433,646. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $145.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.88. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.33, for a total value of $2,666,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,003,733 shares of company stock worth $291,075,782 and have sold 112,440 shares worth $12,161,142. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.23.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

