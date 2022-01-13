Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Takes $50.69 Million Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,270,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,690,000. Lithium Americas makes up about 3.9% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 60,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,467,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 9,120.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 237,235 shares during the last quarter. 17.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

LAC stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.48. The stock had a trading volume of 75,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,119. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average of $23.84. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a current ratio of 57.43.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAC. Cowen upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.