Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.03.

HCXLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hiscox to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of HCXLF stock remained flat at $$11.46 on Friday. Hiscox has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $13.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79.

Hiscox Ltd. engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS and Corporate Centre. The Hiscox Retail segment brings together the results of the UK and Europe, and Hiscox International being the U.S.A, Guernsey and Asia retail business divisions.

