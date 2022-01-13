Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 250,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 138,726 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $18,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Hologic by 102.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,301 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,202,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 4,713.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,171,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,185 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter valued at about $53,825,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth approximately $42,167,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOLX. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $72.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.98. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

