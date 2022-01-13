Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. cut its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 40,996 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,911,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,424,000 after buying an additional 1,083,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

HZNP opened at $93.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $2,962,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total value of $3,410,190.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,255 shares of company stock worth $13,383,456. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

