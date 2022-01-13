Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,760 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,107,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,084,000 after purchasing an additional 50,161 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 90,198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 130,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 130,788 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,738,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,812,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,980,000 after buying an additional 606,148 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HST. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $19.02.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

