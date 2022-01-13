Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s current price.

TWNK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.73. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $287.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,336,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 610,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after buying an additional 48,967 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 417,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

