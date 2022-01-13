Hoylecohen LLC Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hoylecohen LLC decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,558 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 112.4% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $256.21 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.08. The firm has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

