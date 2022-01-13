Hoylecohen LLC Purchases 30 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,997 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $532.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $615.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $620.95. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $666.56.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

