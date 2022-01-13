Hoylecohen LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST opened at $60.38 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.79. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

