Hoylecohen LLC Sells 50 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Meridian Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 22.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 11,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,177,771,000 after purchasing an additional 123,221 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.7% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 30,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 87.9% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.75.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $395.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $371.55 and its 200-day moving average is $368.63. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $408.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

