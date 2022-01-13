Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huaneng Power Intl. develops, constructs, owns and operates large coal-fired power plants throughout China. They own and operate power plants located in Liaoning, Fujian, Hebei, Jiangsu and Guangdong. “

Get Huaneng Power International alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE:HNP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,060. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Huaneng Power International has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $28.77.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Huaneng Power International will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HNP. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 41,503 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Huaneng Power International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huaneng Power International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huaneng Power International (HNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.