Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Down 6.2%

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) shares dropped 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.79 and last traded at $34.79. Approximately 28,715 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,138,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.09.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.62.

The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.15.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,187,000. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 651.9% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,842,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932,297 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,681 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 135.7% during the third quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,828,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Huazhu Group by 8,366.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,057,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,275 shares in the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

