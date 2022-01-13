HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $715.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $830.00 to $715.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an inline rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $953.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $797.08.

HubSpot stock opened at $508.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $724.71 and a 200 day moving average of $689.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.14 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $347.78 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.88, for a total transaction of $7,452,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $639,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,099 shares of company stock worth $50,177,623. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in HubSpot by 300.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 86.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 500.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

