Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €70.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2022

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €70.00 ($79.55) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.30 ($66.25) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($72.73) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €62.28 ($70.78).

ETR BOSS traded down €0.92 ($1.05) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €50.94 ($57.89). The company had a trading volume of 387,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €25.54 ($29.02) and a fifty-two week high of €59.98 ($68.16). The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €54.15 and its 200 day moving average is €51.61.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.