Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €70.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €70.00 ($79.55) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.30 ($66.25) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($72.73) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €62.28 ($70.78).

ETR BOSS traded down €0.92 ($1.05) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €50.94 ($57.89). The company had a trading volume of 387,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €25.54 ($29.02) and a fifty-two week high of €59.98 ($68.16). The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €54.15 and its 200 day moving average is €51.61.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

