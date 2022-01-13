Hydro One (TSE:H) PT Raised to C$35.00 at CIBC

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on H. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CSFB set a C$33.00 price target on Hydro One and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hydro One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.41.

Shares of H stock opened at C$31.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.05 billion and a PE ratio of 19.78. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$26.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.10.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.91 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

