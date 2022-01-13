Hydro One (TSE:H) PT Raised to C$35.00 at CIBC

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.92% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on H. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CSFB set a C$33.00 price target on Hydro One and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hydro One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.41.
Shares of H stock opened at C$31.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.05 billion and a PE ratio of 19.78. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$26.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.10.
Hydro One Company Profile
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.
