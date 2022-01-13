Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS IBJHF remained flat at $$2.61 during trading on Wednesday. Ibstock has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

