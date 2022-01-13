Ieq Capital LLC Buys 1,026 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,774,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 66,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,334,000 after purchasing an additional 245,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 13,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.88.

NYSE:LYB opened at $99.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

