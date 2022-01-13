Ieq Capital LLC Has $339,000 Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRSP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 35.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 34.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 27.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 96.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $69.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.65. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $64.76 and a 1 year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.33.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

