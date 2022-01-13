Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $293,000 Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 133.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,568,000 after buying an additional 1,393,526 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 67.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,417,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,894 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at $67,923,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,336.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,881,000 after acquiring an additional 724,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $1,935,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,514 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,222. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $90.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.59 and a 12 month high of $91.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

