Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 8,807 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 86.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 216.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.96 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.08%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.