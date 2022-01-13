Ieq Capital LLC Takes $282,000 Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRMB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of Trimble by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

In other news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

TRMB stock opened at $79.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.46. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

