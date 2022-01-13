Ieq Capital LLC Takes $302,000 Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Avalara by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,366,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,647,000 after purchasing an additional 146,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Avalara by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,637,000 after purchasing an additional 42,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Avalara by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,491,000 after purchasing an additional 214,856 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Avalara by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,720,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,376,000 after purchasing an additional 255,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Avalara by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,451,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,904,000 after purchasing an additional 241,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $128,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 2,986 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $385,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,547,198 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avalara in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.25.

Shares of AVLR opened at $116.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.25 and a 200-day moving average of $161.19. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -99.94 and a beta of 0.72. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $104.14 and a one year high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.