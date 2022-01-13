iEthereum Price Tops $0.0895 on Major Exchanges (IETH)

iEthereum (CURRENCY:IETH) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 13th. Over the last seven days, iEthereum has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One iEthereum coin can now be purchased for $0.0895 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges. iEthereum has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $327.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get iEthereum alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00057903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

iEthereum Coin Profile

iEthereum (IETH) is a coin. iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for iEthereum is iethereum.trade . iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “iEthereum is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token. “

Buying and Selling iEthereum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iEthereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iEthereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iEthereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iEthereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iEthereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.