Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Illumina were worth $13,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 953.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $413.37 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $341.03 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $379.06 and a 200-day moving average of $429.21. The firm has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.69.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total transaction of $1,204,985.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,576. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

