Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 62.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

USB stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $63.26. 118,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,760,655. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.20 and a 200-day moving average of $58.13. The firm has a market cap of $93.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.