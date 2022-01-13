Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $13.56 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.56. 41,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,255,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.61.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

