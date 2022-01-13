Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,050 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,634 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 157,645 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $16,667,000 after purchasing an additional 23,182 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Best Buy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 385,095 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $40,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Best Buy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 51,688 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,480. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.54 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.13%.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BBY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.18.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

