Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3,057.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Shares of EIX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.26. 35,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,708. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $68.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.03 and a 200-day moving average of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.30%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

