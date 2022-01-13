Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 5,500 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 57.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $559,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $225.32. 6,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,590. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.15 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.98 and its 200-day moving average is $222.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.30.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

