Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IMBBY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Imperial Brands stock opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco & NGP, and Distribution segments. The Tobacco & NGP segment manufactures, markets and sells Tobacco & NGP and its related products.

