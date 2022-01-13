IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IN8bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc. is based in New York. “

Shares of IN8bio stock opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20. IN8bio has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $10.32.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IN8bio will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INAB. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter worth approximately $434,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter worth approximately $5,520,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter worth approximately $555,000. 44.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

