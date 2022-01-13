IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210,469 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 440,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,942,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.84. The stock had a trading volume of 562,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,613,583. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

