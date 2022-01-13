IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $11.37 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $11,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,582,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,459,000 after acquiring an additional 91,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 385,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $275.50. 6,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,541. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.28. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $267.91 and a 12-month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.