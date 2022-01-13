IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $65.24 Million Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,950,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 463,034 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for 2.2% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.93% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $65,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,958,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,858,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.16. 52,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,216,866. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.09.

