IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.76.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $4.08 on Thursday, hitting $373.11. 22,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,484,387. The company has a market cap of $235.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $379.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.34.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

